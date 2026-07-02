JPMorgan Chase About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (JPM)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/6/26, JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.50, payable on 7/31/26. As a percentage of JPM's recent stock price of $334.44, this dividend works out to approximately 0.45%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from JPM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.79% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of JPM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JPM's low point in its 52 week range is $279.10 per share, with $343.4485 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $334.26.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, JPM makes up 12.83% of the iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (Symbol: IYG) which is trading higher by about 0.9% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding JPM).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 19 series of preferred stock that are senior to JPM — find out what they are ».

In Thursday trading, JPMorgan Chase & Co shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further JPM Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.