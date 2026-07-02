JPMorgan Chase About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (JPM)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from JPM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.79% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of JPM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, JPM's low point in its 52 week range is $279.10 per share, with $343.4485 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $334.26.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, JPM makes up 12.83% of the iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (Symbol: IYG) which is trading higher by about 0.9% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding JPM).
According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 19 series of preferred stock that are senior to JPM — find out what they are ».
In Thursday trading, JPMorgan Chase & Co shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Further JPM Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.