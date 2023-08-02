JPMorgan Chase 4.75% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series GG Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co's 4.75% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series GG (Symbol: JPM.PRJ) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1875), with shares changing hands as low as $21.22 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.83% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, JPM.PRJ was trading at a 13.52% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.10% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
The chart below shows the one year performance of JPM.PRJ shares, versus JPM:
Below is a dividend history chart for JPM.PRJ, showing historical dividend payments on JPMorgan Chase & Co's 4.75% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series GG:
In Wednesday trading, JPMorgan Chase & Co's 4.75% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series GG (Symbol: JPM.PRJ) is currently down about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: JPM) are trading flat.
Also see: NDLS YTD Return
Institutional Holders of VRNG
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BLVD
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.