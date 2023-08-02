JPMorgan Chase 4.75% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series GG Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co's 4.75% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series GG (Symbol: JPM.PRJ) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1875), with shares changing hands as low as $21.22 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.83% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, JPM.PRJ was trading at a 13.52% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.10% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of JPM.PRJ shares, versus JPM:

Below is a dividend history chart for JPM.PRJ, showing historical dividend payments on JPMorgan Chase & Co's 4.75% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series GG:

In Wednesday trading, JPMorgan Chase & Co's 4.75% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series GG (Symbol: JPM.PRJ) is currently down about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: JPM) are trading flat.

