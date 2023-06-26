News & Insights

US Markets
JPM

JPMorgan Chase $290 million settlement with Epstein accusers wins preliminary approval

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

June 26, 2023 — 06:42 pm EDT

Written by Luc Cohen and Jonathan Stempel for Reuters ->

Adds accusations, earlier comments from JPMorgan and victims' lawyers about case, details about Epstein's relationship with bank and his 2019 death, paragraphs 4-8

NEW YORK, June 26 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Monday granted preliminary approval to JPMorgan Chase's JPM.N $290 million settlement with women who said Jeffrey Epstein abused them, and that the largest U.S. bank turned a blind eye to the late financier's sex trafficking.

The approval was issued by U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff at a hearing in Manhattan federal court.

Epstein had been a JPMorgan client from 1998 through 2013, when the bank terminated his accounts.

Victims led by a former ballet dancer known as Jane Doe 1 said JPMorgan missed red flags of Epstein's abuses, and stayed in touch with him long after his official departure.

Lawyers for the victims said last week that the proposed all-cash settlement was "fair, adequate, reasonable" given the risks of further litigation and JPMorgan's denying involvement in Epstein's sex trafficking.

JPMorgan in a statement this month said any association it had with Epstein "was a mistake and we regret it."

Epstein remained a JPMorgan client for five years after he pleaded guilty in 2008 to a Florida prostitution charge and registered as a sex offender.

He died at age 66 in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. New York City's medical examiner called the death a suicide.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen and Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Chris Reese and Matthew Lewis)

((luc.cohen@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 361 1622; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @cohenluc))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JPM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.