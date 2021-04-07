JPMorgan CEO Sees Multi-year Booming Economy, Post-pandemic

(RTTNews) - In a letter to shareholders, Jamie Dimon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), predicted that the U.S. economy will likely boom post-pandemic. He expects the boom could easily run into 2023 because all the spending could extend well into 2023. Jamie Dimon stated that a booming economy makes managing U.S. debt much easier and makes it much easier for the Fed to reverse QE and begin raising rates.

"Conversely, in this boom scenario it's hard to justify the price of U.S. debt. This is because of two factors: first, the huge supply of debt that needs to be absorbed; and second, the not-unreasonable possibility that an increase in inflation will not be just temporary," Jamie Dimon noted.

Jamie Dimon also cautioned about two negative scenarios: the new COVID-19 variants may be resistant to the vaccine, which could reverse a booming economy, damage the equity markets and reduce interest rates; and the increase in inflation may not be temporary and may not be slow, forcing the Fed to raise rates sooner and faster than people expect.

