JPMorgan CEO says its ‘time to fight back’ against regulations, Reuters says

JPMorgan (JPM) Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has criticized several major U.S. financial regulatory initiatives and intends to oppose those he believes would not make banks safer, Tatiana Bautzer and Nupur Anand of Reuters reports. Dimon criticized what he called overlapping or ill-conceived rules on capital requirements, card payments, and open banking. “It’s time to fight back,” Dimon said at a conference, according to Reuters

