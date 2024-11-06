JPMorgan CEO to remain in role, no plans for Trump administration, Reuters says

JPMorgan (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon will continue in his role at the lender and has no intention of joining President-elect Donald Trump’s administration despite questions about whether he would accept a senior government position, Reuters’ Nupur Anand reports, citing a source. The longtime executive has been the subject of repeated speculation recently as a candidate for Secretary of the Treasury by both major parties, but he said last month that his chances of taking an official role were “almost nil,” the author notes.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on JPM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.