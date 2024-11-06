News & Insights

Stocks

JPMorgan CEO to remain in role, no plans for Trump administration, Reuters says

November 06, 2024 — 12:50 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

JPMorgan (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon will continue in his role at the lender and has no intention of joining President-elect Donald Trump’s administration despite questions about whether he would accept a senior government position, Reuters’ Nupur Anand reports, citing a source. The longtime executive has been the subject of repeated speculation recently as a candidate for Secretary of the Treasury by both major parties, but he said last month that his chances of taking an official role were “almost nil,” the author notes.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on JPM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JPM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.