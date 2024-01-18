JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon's pay rises 4% for 2023

By Nupur Anand

NEW YORK, Jan 18 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase JPM.N CEO Jamie Dimon's compensation climbed about 4.3% to $36 million for 2023, the bank said on Thursday.

The head of the largest U.S. lender was paid $34.5 million in both 2022 and 2021 against a backdrop of economic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dimon's 2023 pay package included a base salary of $1.5 million and a $34.5 million performance bonus that comprises $5 million in cash and $29.5 million in stock, according to a regulatory filing.

"The annual compensation for 2023 reflects Dimon's stewardship of the firm, with growth across all of its market leading lines of business, record financial results and a fortress balance sheet," the bank's board said in the filing.

"In addition, the firm successfully navigated and supported its clients and customers through the regional bank turmoil as well as completed the acquisition of First Republic," it added.

JPMorgan reported its biggest-ever annual profit last year. After acquiring failed First Republic Bank in May, its net interest income - the difference between what banks make on loans and pay out on deposits - surged to record levels.

Dimon, 67, has run JPMorgan since 2005. His estimated net worth is $1.7 billion, according to Forbes.

Dimon and his family intend to sell 1 million of their 8.6 million shares, the lender said in October.

The decision to sell stock was not related to leadership succession and Dimon had no current plans to sell more stock, but could consider doing so in the future, a company spokesperson said at the time.

Some other key JPMorgan executives received a pay hike of more than 5% in 2023. Here are the details:

Name Title Compensation in 2023 Percentage increase Compensation in 2022 Daniel Pinto COO and President $30 million 5.3% $28.5 million Mary Callahan Erdoes Asset and Wealth Management CEO $27 million 5.9% $25.5 million Marianne Lake Co-CEO, Consumer and Community Banking $18.5 million 5.7% $17.5 million Jennifer Piepszak Co-CEO, Consumer and Community Banking $18.5 million 5.7% $17.5 million (Reporting by Nupur Anand in New York and Arasu Kannagi Basil in Bengaluru; Editing by Lananh Nguyen, Marguerita Choy and Jamie Freed) ((Nupur.Anand@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 240 2975;))

