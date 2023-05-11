News & Insights

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says bank is preparing 'war room' on debt ceiling

May 11, 2023

Written by Tatiana Bautzer for Reuters

NEW YORK, May 11 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & CO JPM.N CEO Jamie Dimon said on Thursday bank staff are meeting weekly to discuss the potential implications for clients, contracts and markets of a potential U.S. default.

While he does not expect that potentially "catastrophic" outcome, it will likely convene daily "war room" to discuss a potential default as the U.S. government get closer to running out of cash to pay its obligations, he said.

