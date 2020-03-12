JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon home from hospital, recovering 'well' -bank

NEW YORK, March 12 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon was released from a New York hospital and is now at home recovering from an emergency heart surgery he underwent last week, the bank said on Thursday.

Dimon's doctors said the 63-year-old is "doing very well in all aspects of his recovery.

"He is in good spirits and looking forward to reengaging with our team soon," according to a memo sent to staff by Gordon Smith and Daniel Pinto, co-presidents of the bank who have served as interim leaders during Dimon's absence.

(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

