News & Insights

US Markets
JPM

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon has no plans to run for office, company says

Credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO

June 05, 2023 — 10:16 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

NEW YORK, June 5 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N CEO Jamie Dimon does not intend to run for office, the company said, after speculation in recent days about potential political aspirations.

“As he has said in the past, Jamie has no plans to run for office," the company said in a statement. "He is very happy in his current role.”

The comment comes after billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman said last week Dimon should run for president in the next U.S. elections.

(Reporting by Lananh Nguyen and Nupur Anand in New York;)

((Nupur.Anand@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 240 2975;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JPM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.