JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon has no plans to run for office, company says

NEW YORK, June 5 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N CEO Jamie Dimon does not intend to run for office, the company said, after speculation in recent days about potential political aspirations.

“As he has said in the past, Jamie has no plans to run for office," the company said in a statement. "He is very happy in his current role.”

The comment comes after billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman said last week Dimon should run for president in the next U.S. elections.

(Reporting by Lananh Nguyen and Nupur Anand in New York;)

