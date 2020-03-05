JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon had emergency heart surgery -memo

NEW YORK, March 5 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N Chief Executive Jamie Dimon had emergency heart surgery on Thursday morning and is now recovering, senior bank executives said in an internal memo viewed by Reuters.

Dimon is "awake, alert and recovering well" after a successful surgery, the memo said.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts-Marshall and David Henry Writing by Lauren Tara LaCapra Editing by Chris Reese)

((lauren.lacapra@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6320; Reuters Messaging: lauren.lacapra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.