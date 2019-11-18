JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Discusses Consumer-Banking Costs

Dimon spoke with Barron’s Jack Hough about a recent Streetwise column about big tech and banking, and objected to a 2018 study that found consumer banking costs haven’t fallen.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon called me this morning to talk about my Streetwise column on big tech and banking. He disagreed with the notion that customer costs haven’t come down over the long run.

In the column, I cited news that Google will soon offer a checking account, and wrote that big tech won’t replace traditional banks soon. Some have shelved banking plans, and others are merely dabbling while letting banks handle the heavy lifting. Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) will pair with Citigroup (C) for a checking service. Apple (AAPL) offers a credit card run by Goldman Sachs (GS).

Lending is difficult, and tech pureplays are loath to take on credit risk. Plus, banks spend plenty on tech: JPMorgan will shell out more than $11 billion this year, with Citi not far behind.

So far so good. Where Dimon objected strongly was to the findings of a 2018 study I mentioned from New York University economist Thomas Philippon. Philippon’s research found that the cost of banking services to customers had remained fairly stable for 130 years, hovering around a 2% difference between what savers get and what borrowers pay. “Finance could and should be much cheaper,” Philippon wrote.

It’s not true costs haven’t come down, Dimon says. In wholesale banking, they’ve plunged, and are 10% to 20% of what they were 30 years ago, as evidenced by measures like bond spreads.

In consumer banking, Dimon says costs alone don’t tell the whole story. Customers receive a growing bundle of services at no additional charge: debit cards, rewards, the ability to deposit checks by taking pictures on their phones. Dimon argues that costs have come down after accounting for improvements in these services over time.

