Markets
JPM

JPMorgan CEO James Dimon's 2021 Total Compensation Up 10% To $34.50 Mln

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) disclosed in a regulatory filing that its independent members of the board of directors approved the total compensation for 2021 for the company's chief executive officer James Dimon, in the amount of $34.50 million, an increase of about 10% from last year's compensation of $31.50 million.

Dimon's total compensation included an annual base salary of $1.50 million and performance-based variable incentive compensation of $33 million. $5 million of the variable incentive compensation will be delivered in cash and the remaining $28.00 million will be delivered in the form of Performance Share Units. The amounts of base salary and cash incentive remain unchanged from last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JPM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular