JPMorgan CEO Dimon to sell some of his stake in 2024

Oct 27 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase JPM.N said on Friday CEO Jamie Dimon would sell a portion of his stock holdings in the bank in 2024 for financial diversification and tax planning.

This would be Dimon's first such stake sale during his tenure at the company.

Starting 2024, Dimon and his family intend to sell 1 million shares of the bank. They currently hold around 8.6 million shares.

