JPMorgan CEO Dimon sees interest rates going beyond 5% - CNBC

Adds Dimon comment, background

Jan 19 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon expects interest rates to go beyond 5% as inflation remains high, he said in an interview with CNBC on Thursday.

"I actually think rates are probably going to go higher than 5% ... there's a lot of underlying inflation, which won't go away so quick," Dimon said.

U.S. Federal Reserve officials in December predicted that the rate, currently in the 4.25%-4.50% range, would rise to just over 5% by the end of 2023 and likely remain there for some time.

Policymakers at the central bank have said they will continue to push with interest rate hikes to get inflation firmly under control even as the economy shows signs of a slowdown.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.