JPMorgan CEO Dimon 'feels really good' after emergency surgery-source

JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive and Chairman Jamie Dimon has spoken to senior colleagues and "feels really good" after undergoing heart surgery, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

March 6 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N Chief Executive and Chairman Jamie Dimon has spoken to senior colleagues and "feels really good" after undergoing heart surgery, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Earlier on Thursday, the U.S. lender said Dimon is recovering from an emergency surgery and added that the bank's co-presidents and co-chief operating officers, Daniel Pinto and Gordon Smith, are running the bank as Dimon recovers.

Dimon, who has helmed JPMorgan for over a decade, underwent surgery for acute aortic dissection, a condition where the inner lining of the aorta tears away from the outer edge of the blood vessel.

The Financial Times had earlier reported the news.

Five facts about JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon

