JPMorgan can sue former executive Staley over Epstein ties--US judge

NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Wednesday rejected former JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N executive Jes Staley's bid to dismiss the bank's lawsuit claiming he concealed what he knew about Jeffrey Epstein and should cover its losses if it were found liable for serving the disgraced financier.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

