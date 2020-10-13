JPMorgan Calls Square’s $50M Bitcoin Investment ‘Strong Vote of Confidence’ for the Cryptocurrency

SquareÃ¢ÂÂs recently announced $50 million investment in bitcoin (BTC) is a Ã¢ÂÂstrong vote of confidence for the future of bitcoinÃ¢ÂÂ and a signal the payments company sees Ã¢ÂÂa lot of potentialÃ¢ÂÂ for the cryptocurrency as an asset, JPMorgan analysts said in a report dated Tuesday.

While SquareÃ¢ÂÂs $50 million investment pales next to MicroStrategyÃ¢ÂÂs recent $425 million loading up of the cryptocurrency, JPMorganÃ¢ÂÂs global market strategists wrote that Square is likely to make more purchases.

Other payment companies will also likely follow in SquareÃ¢ÂÂs footsteps or risk getting shut out of a growing segment, the JPMorgan analysts wrote.

Millennials have been using SquareÃ¢ÂÂs Cash App to buy BTC, the researchers noted, and that demand, along with MicrostrategyÃ¢ÂÂs purchases, indicate Q3Ã¢ÂÂs bitcoin demand exceeded supply at a greater level than Q2Ã¢ÂÂs.

While noting that options contracts to BTC have risen, due to how institutional clients prefer to deal with established exchanges like the CME, the JPMorgan strategists said itÃ¢ÂÂs likely retail traffic is driving the surge in options.

While SquareÃ¢ÂÂs investment is a strong vote of confidence long-term, since the September selloff in BTC only partly alleviated what the JPMorgan team described as overbought conditions created during late July/early August, an overhang of net long positions could create a headwind for the price of BTC near-term, the analysts said.

