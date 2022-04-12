JPMorgan Calls for Commodities Surge

According to analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co commodities could hit record territory and climb as high as 40% in the upcoming months. Investors tilting their portfolios into commodities are doing so in response to rampant inflation. Commodities might be at relative highs but there is lot of reason these prices could further elevate. Russia’s invasion pushed commodities prices higher as grains, metals, and fossil fuels were all affected. Goldman Sachs has also pushed raw materials as an inflation hedge.



Finsum: The trickle-down effect of oil prices alone could further boost commodities in the coming months.

Commodities

JPMorgan

investors

