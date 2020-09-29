JPMorgan broker subsidiary admits to manipulative trading in U.S. Treasuries, agrees to pay $35 mln in SEC order

US Markets
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday said it has charged a broker-dealer subsidiary of JPMorgan Chase & Co. for fraudulently engaging in manipulative trading of Treasury securities.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC admitted to the findings in the SEC's order, and agreed to pay disgorgement of $10 million and a civil penalty of $25 million to settle the action.

