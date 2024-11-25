JPMorgan Boosts Stake in DS Smith PLC

DS Smith (GB:SMDS) has released an update.

DS Smith PLC has announced a change in major holdings, with JPMorgan Chase & Co. now holding a 9.28% stake in voting rights through both shares and financial instruments. This adjustment reflects JPMorgan’s strategic movements in financial markets, potentially influencing DS Smith’s future corporate decisions.

