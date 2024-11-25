JPMorgan Boosts Stake in DS Smith PLC

DS Smith (GB:SMDS) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
DS Smith PLC has announced a change in major holdings, with JPMorgan Chase & Co. now holding a 9.28% stake in voting rights through both shares and financial instruments. This adjustment reflects JPMorgan’s strategic movements in financial markets, potentially influencing DS Smith’s future corporate decisions.
For further insights into GB:SMDS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Shareholder Alert for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/26/24
- Rivian Gets Conditional DOE Loan of $6.6B for Georgia Plant
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.