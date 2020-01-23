JPMorgan board raises CEO Dimon's pay to $31.5 million

JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon got a half-million-dollar raise for 2019, bringing his total compensation for the year to $31.5 million, the company said in a filing on Thursday. That was a 1.6% increase from the $31 million he received for 2018.
