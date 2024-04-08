News & Insights

JPMorgan Believes a Big Year For Alts

April 08, 2024 — 05:03 am EDT

In 2023, the global financial markets experienced an unprecedented surge known as the "everything" rally, marked by significant gains in various asset classes. Factors driving this unexpected shift included lower inflation, the resilience of the U.S. economy, and the anticipation of looser monetary policies and declining interest rates in the near future.

 

Looking forward, private markets are poised to offer competitive returns and diversification advantages compared to public markets, with private credit emerging as a particularly promising strategy amidst prevailing interest rate challenges. Investors are urged to carefully evaluate the risks associated with private markets and consider their potential impact on portfolio performance.

 

According to JPMorgan, exploring alternative strategies for 2024, such as private equity, real estate, infrastructure, and secondary markets, presents opportunities for growth and portfolio enhancement, contingent upon thorough due diligence and selective fund allocation.

Finsum: As the Fed takes its foot off the gas pedal alts might in the biggest position to rally in 2024

