JPMorgan banked millions for Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/AMR ALFIKY

JPMorgan Chase & Co's private bank managed at least $10 million for Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime associate of Jeffrey Epstein, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Maxwell's money was handled by a team that included several dozen relationship managers, advisers and others who specialize in closely held businesses, Bloomberg reported. (https://bloom.bg/2OJ8gnY)

JPMorgan declined to comment. A lawyer for Maxwell was not immediately available for comment.

Maxwell faces six criminal charges, including four related to transporting minors for illegal sexual acts, and two for perjury in depositions about her role in Epstein's abuses. She has pleaded not guilty.

