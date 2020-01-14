JPMorgan & Bank Earnings, Delta & Boeing & A New Strong Buy Stock - Free Lunch

On today’s episode of Free Lunch here at Zacks, Associate Stock Strategist Ben Rains dives into fourth quarter earnings results from JPMorgan, Delta, and other giants, as well as rough Boeing numbers. The episode also breaks down why KB Home KBH is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock right now.

Fourth quarter earnings season unofficially kicked off Tuesday morning, with some of the big banks, including JPMorgan JPM and Citigroup C. Both banking giants impressed. Wells Fargo WFC was not as lucky, as its scandals continue to haunt the firm.

Delta DAL, meanwhile, kicked off airline earnings on a high note, which might put the pressure on United UAL and others. Industry provider Boeing BA reported its 2019 delivery and order results and they highlighted just how much the 737 Max crisis has hurt the aerospace powerhouse.

Looking ahead, Bank of America BAC, Goldman Sachs GS, UnitedHealth Group UNH, and others are scheduled to report their quarterly financial results Wednesday. On top of that, all eyes will be on the U.S. and China Wednesday, with the world’s two largest economies expected to sign the phase-one trade deal.

The episode then ends with why KB Home is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock at the moment. Fellow industry players such as M/I Homes, Inc. MHO, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. MDC, and others also appear strong.

