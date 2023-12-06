JPMorgan-backed bank C6 in Brazil earned profit last month -CEO

By Tatiana Bautzer

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - C6, the Brazilian digital bank backed by JPMorgan Chase JPM.N, earned a profit in November, its founder and CEO, Marcelo Kalim, told Reuters.

While C6 is expected to be profitable in December, it will probably report a full-year loss of 1.2 billion reais ($244 million), Kalim said. That is narrower than the 2.4 billion-real ($487 million) loss it reported last year.

JPMorgan has a 46% stake in C6.

The bank has around 30 million clients. Its losses grew last year as C6 pushed for growth and made more consumer and business loans, Kalim said. The bank has adjusted policies and now has its credit losses under control, he added.

Kalim declined to comment on a potential increase in JPMorgan's stake. JPMorgan's president, Daniel Pinto, recently said the company had on expanding its holding in C6.

C6 has sold 660 million reais ($134.01 million) in subordinated debt this year to increase its capital, Kalim said. If it needs more capital, the digital bank would consider issuing more debt, the CEO added.

($1 = 4.9251 reais)

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer in New York Editing by Lananh Nguyen and Matthew Lewis)

