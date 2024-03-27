JPMorgan appoints Rita Chan, Alan Ho as China co-senior country officers

By Scott Murdoch

SYDNEY, March 28 (Reuters) - JPMorgan JPM.N has appointed Rita Chan and Alan Ho as co-senior country officers for China, according to a memo reviewed by Reuters on Thursday.

The pair will take up their appointments on April 1 and replace the retiring Mark Leung.

A JPMorgan spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo.

Chan joined JPMorgan in 2020 as the head of real estate for Asia Pacific investment banking from Goldman Sachs. She later also headed the consumer and retail investment banking division, the memo said.

Ho has been with JPMorgan for nearly two decades, according to his LinkedIn profile. His most recent role was as Asia Pacific chief financial officer and chief administrative officer. He will remain as CFO for the region, the memo said.

JPMorgan announced in January that Leung would retire at the end of 2024 having been with the bank for 25 years.

He was the China head since 2018, the January memo said.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Shri Navaratnam)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.