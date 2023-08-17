JPMorgan appoints Khalid Fayez as CEO for JPMorgan Saudi Arabia

DUBAI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase announced on Thursday the appointment of Khalid Fayez as CEO of JPMorgan Saudi Arabia Company, the firm's Securities arm in the Kingdom.

JPMorgan is the only U.S. headquartered financial institution with two operating licenses in Saudi Arabia.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba, Writing by Jana Choukeir)

((Jana.Choukeir@thomsonreuters.com;))

