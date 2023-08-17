News & Insights

US Markets
JPM

JPMorgan appoints Khalid Fayez as CEO for JPMorgan Saudi Arabia

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

August 17, 2023 — 12:17 pm EDT

Written by Yousef Saba for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase announced on Thursday the appointment of Khalid Fayez as CEO of JPMorgan Saudi Arabia Company, the firm's Securities arm in the Kingdom.

JPMorgan is the only U.S. headquartered financial institution with two operating licenses in Saudi Arabia.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba, Writing by Jana Choukeir)

((Jana.Choukeir@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JPM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.