JPMorgan appoints co-heads of consumer, community bank

May 18 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N on Tuesday appointed Marianne Lake and Jennifer Piepszak as co-heads of its consumer and community bank, taking over from Gordon Smith who will retire at the end of this year.

Jeremy Barnum, head of Global Research for the Corporate and Investment Bank, will succeed Piepszak as finance chief, effective immediately, the bank said.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.