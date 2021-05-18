US Markets
JPM

JPMorgan appoints co-heads of consumer, community bank

Contributor
Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

JPMorgan Chase & Co on Tuesday appointed Marianne Lake and Jennifer Piepszak as co-heads of its consumer and community bank, taking over from Gordon Smith who will retire at the end of this year.

May 18 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N on Tuesday appointed Marianne Lake and Jennifer Piepszak as co-heads of its consumer and community bank, taking over from Gordon Smith who will retire at the end of this year.

Jeremy Barnum, head of Global Research for the Corporate and Investment Bank, will succeed Piepszak as finance chief, effective immediately, the bank said.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JPM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular