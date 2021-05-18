JPMorgan Announces Senior Management Changes

(RTTNews) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) announced senior management changes.

Gordon Smith, Co-President and Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Executive Officer of Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), recently decided to retire at the end of this year.

Smith will continue to carry on his current responsibilities until December, when Daniel Pinto, Co-President and Chief Operating Officer and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), will become sole President and Chief Operating Officer of the firm.

In the new year, Smith will continue as a senior advisor to Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon and other executives, with a focus on consumer, digital and payments opportunities.

Marianne Lake, CEO of Consumer Lending, and Jennifer Piepszak, Chief Financial Officer of the firm, will become co-heads of CCB effective immediately, reporting to Smith.

Jeremy Barnum, head of Global Research for the Corporate & Investment Bank, will succeed Piepszak as Chief Financial Officer, also effective immediately. Jeremy was CFO for the Corporate & Investment Bank from 2013 through the beginning of this year.

