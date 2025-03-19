JPMorgan Announces a 12% Increase in Quarterly Dividend

JPMorgan JPM has announced an increase in its quarterly dividend. The company declared a dividend of $1.40 per share, which marks a 12% rise from the prior payout. It will be paid out on April 30, 2025, to shareholders of record as of April 4.



Prior to this, JPM had hiked its dividend by 8.7% to $1.25 per share in September 2024. It has increased its dividend payout four times in the past five years. Moreover, the company has a five-year annualized dividend growth rate of 6.03%. Currently, JPM's payout ratio is 27% of its earnings.



Based on its closing price of $234.97 on March 18, 2025, JPMorgan currently has an annual dividend yield of 2.38%.

JPMorgan’s Other Capital Distribution Activities

JPMorgan has a share repurchase plan in place. In June 2024, the company authorized a new share repurchase program of $30 billion, effective July 1, 2024. As of Dec. 31, 2024, almost $19 billion in authorization remained available.



JPMorgan has a solid balance sheet position. As of Dec 31, 2024, the company had a total debt worth $750.1 billion (the majority of this is long-term in nature). JPM's cash and due from banks and deposits with banks were $469.3 billion on the same date. It also maintains long-term issuer A-/AA-/A1 ratings from Standard and Poor’s, Fitch Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service, respectively.



Given a strong balance sheet position and earnings strength, the company is expected to sustain current capital distributions. This will enhance shareholder value.

JPM’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Shares of JPM have rallied 11.3%, underperforming the industry’s growth of 12.6% in the past six months.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, JPM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Dividend Hikes Announced by Other Banks

Last month, Capital City Bank Group, Inc. CCBG announced a quarterly cash dividend of 24 cents per share, indicating a 4.4% hike from the prior payout of 23 cents. The dividend will be paid out on March 24, 2025, to its shareholders of record as of March 10.



Before this, in August 2024, CCBG raised its dividend by 9.5% to 23 cents per share. The company has increased its dividend payout nine times in the past five years.



Similarly, Red River Bancshares, Inc. RRBI announced a quarterly cash dividend of 12 cents per share, indicating a 33.3% hike compared with the preceding payout. This dividend will be paid out on March 20, 2025, to shareholders of record as of March 10.



Prior to this, RRBI had hiked its dividend by 12.5% to nine cents per share in February 2024. It has increased its dividend payout four times in the past five years.

