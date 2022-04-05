JPMorgan allows clients to cancel depositary receipts in Russian companies

SAO PAULO, April 5 (Reuters) - JPMorgan & Chase JPM.N started on Tuesday to allow holders of depositary receipts in Russian companies to cancel them, two sources familiar with the matter said.

JPMorgan's move comes after the London Stock Exchange halted trading in the depositary receipts of Russian companies roughly a month ago after prices plunged.

BNY Mellon BK.N started offering clients an option to withdraw from them and receive the underlying share in Moscow for a fee last week.

(Reporting by Sinead Cruise and Carolina Mandl Editing by Chris Reese)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.