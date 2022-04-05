US Markets
JPM

JPMorgan allows clients to cancel depositary receipts in Russian companies

Contributors
Sinead Cruise Reuters
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

JPMorgan & Chase started on Tuesday to allow holders of depositary receipts in Russian companies to cancel them, two sources familiar with the matter said.

SAO PAULO, April 5 (Reuters) - JPMorgan & Chase JPM.N started on Tuesday to allow holders of depositary receipts in Russian companies to cancel them, two sources familiar with the matter said.

JPMorgan's move comes after the London Stock Exchange halted trading in the depositary receipts of Russian companies roughly a month ago after prices plunged.

BNY Mellon BK.N started offering clients an option to withdraw from them and receive the underlying share in Moscow for a fee last week.

(Reporting by Sinead Cruise and Carolina Mandl Editing by Chris Reese)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JPM BK

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular