JPMorgan agrees to settle with Epstein victim in class action suit

NEW YORK, June 12 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N agreed in principle to settle a class action lawsuit with a victim of Jeffrey Epstein, the bank said in a statement Monday.

Litigation is still pending between the U.S. Virgin Islands and JPMorgan Chase, as are JPMorgan Chase’s claims against former executive Jes Staley, the bank said.

"The parties believe this settlement is in the best interests of all parties, especially the survivors who were the victims of Epstein’s terrible abuse," JPMorgan said.

(Reporting by Lananh Nguyen and Saeed Azhar in New York; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

