JPMorgan agrees to acquire 49% stake in Greek fintech Viva Wallet

ATHENS, Jan 25 (Reuters) - JP Morgan JPM.N said on Tuesday it has agreed to acquire a stake of about 49% in Greece-based payments fintech Viva Wallet, subject to regulatory approvals.

Cloud-based Viva Wallet provides card acceptance services through its POS application, add-on Google play devices and advanced payment systems in online stores. It operates in 23 countries across Europe.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

