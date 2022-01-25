US Markets
JPMorgan agrees to acquire 49% stake in Greek fintech Viva Wallet

George Georgiopoulos Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

JP Morgan said on Tuesday it has agreed to acquire a stake of about 49% in Greece-based payments fintech Viva Wallet, subject to regulatory approvals.

Cloud-based Viva Wallet provides card acceptance services through its POS application, add-on Google play devices and advanced payment systems in online stores. It operates in 23 countries across Europe.

