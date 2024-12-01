JPMorgan agrees to drop suit against Tesla over stock warrants, Bloomberg says

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) agreed to drop a lawsuit it filed against Tesla (TSLA) three years ago seeking $162M tied to stock warrant transactions, Bloomberg’s Bob Van Voris reports. The move to end the litigation was announced Friday in a one-page court filing by both sides, in which they dropped their claims against each other without the ability to refile them. They didn’t disclose any settlement agreement.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on JPM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.