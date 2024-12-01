JPMorgan agrees to drop suit against Tesla over stock warrants, Bloomberg says

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) agreed to drop a lawsuit it filed against Tesla (TSLA) three years ago seeking $162M tied to stock warrant transactions, Bloomberg’s Bob Van Voris reports. The move to end the litigation was announced Friday in a one-page court filing by both sides, in which they dropped their claims against each other without the ability to refile them. They didn’t disclose any settlement agreement.
