JPMorgan Adjusts Stake in Intermediate Capital

Intermediate Capital (GB:ICG) has released an update.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has adjusted its stake in Intermediate Capital Group PLC, crossing below the minimum threshold for voting rights. The change in holdings was finalized on October 17, 2024, and subsequently notified to the issuer on October 21, 2024. This development may influence investor perspectives on Intermediate Capital’s market position.

