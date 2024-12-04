JPMorgan Adjusts Investment in Pilbara Minerals

Pilbara Minerals Limited (AU:PLS) has released an update.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. has announced that it is no longer a substantial holder in Pilbara Minerals Ltd, indicating a significant change in its investment position. This shift involves substantial sales and changes in securities holdings across various subsidiaries of JPMorgan. Investors might interpret this as a strategic move by JPMorgan, potentially impacting Pilbara Minerals’ stock dynamics.
