JPMorgan Acquires 5.18% Stake in Australian Clinical Labs

May 22, 2024 — 06:48 pm EDT

Australian Clinical Labs Ltd (AU:ACL) has released an update.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates have emerged as a substantial shareholder in Australian Clinical Labs Ltd, with a 5.18% stake amounting to 10,445,461 ordinary shares. The financial giant’s voting power in the company was established on May 20, 2024, reflecting a significant investment move. The shares are held across various JPMorgan entities and include securities on loan as well as holdings subject to securities lending agreements.

