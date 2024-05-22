JPMorgan Acquires 5.18% Stake in Australian Clinical Labs

Australian Clinical Labs Ltd (AU:ACL) has released an update.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates have emerged as a substantial shareholder in Australian Clinical Labs Ltd, with a 5.18% stake amounting to 10,445,461 ordinary shares. The financial giant’s voting power in the company was established on May 20, 2024, reflecting a significant investment move. The shares are held across various JPMorgan entities and include securities on loan as well as holdings subject to securities lending agreements.

For further insights into AU:ACL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.