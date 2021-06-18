US Markets
JPMmorgan, Citibank, six others cleared for next bond sale - EU Commission source

Foo Yun Chee
Yoruk Bahcelli
Nomura, Unicredit, Credit Agricole, JPMorgan, Citibank, Barclays, Bank of America and Deutsche Bank can take part in the next syndicated debt sale backing the European Commission's up to 800-billion-euro ($950.7 billion) COVID-19 recovery fund, a Commission source said on Friday.

The EU executive is still assessing the other two banks banned from bond sale, the source said.

