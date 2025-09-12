JPM Targets 20% Asia Hiring Boost to Ride Digital, Trade Growth

JPMorgan JPM is ramping up hiring in its corporate banking division throughout the Asia Pacific region as part of an aggressive growth strategy, aiming to boost headcount by another 20% in 2026, per a Reuters report.



The co-head of JPM’s global corporate banking, Asia Pacific, Oliver Brinkmann, said that the Wall Street giant has already achieved a 20% increase in headcount in the division as of July this year, which is twice its original target for 2025.



Brinkmann added, “We're planning for something similar next year.”

JPM Bets on Asia’s Digital Boom & Trade Growth

JPMorgan has been committed to capturing the Asia Pacific’s structural growth. The bank sees strong, long-term growth in the region, driven by the rapid digitalization of financial services and the increasing adoption of advanced banking technologies.



Surging intra-Asia trade flows are creating new demand for sophisticated corporate banking solutions, enabling JPMorgan to expand its presence across the region.



Moreover, JPM notes a marked increase in Asian corporates seeking to globalize, which boosts demand for international banking and treasury services.



The hiring push comes at a time when other industry players are slowing expansion, allowing JPMorgan to capture top talent and market share.



Notably, in China, JPMorgan’s business is growing year over year, contradicting doubts about the country’s economic outlook. In China, JPM is focusing on sectors outside the property market and leveraging rising demand from globalizing firms.

JPMorgan’s Other Growth Efforts

Despite the rise of mobile and online banking, JPM has been expanding its footprint in new regions. It is expanding its affluent banking services by opening 14 J.P. Morgan Financial Centers and plans to open more than 500 new branches by 2027, with 150 already built in 2024.



This move is expected to solidify its position as the bank with the largest branch network, covering all 48 U.S. states. The strategy aims to boost market share and seize cross-selling opportunities in cards and auto loans. JPM is committed to renovating 1,700 existing locations by 2027 to serve its customers better.

JPM’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

So far this year, JPMorgan shares have rallied 27.5% compared with the industry’s growth of 25%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, JPM carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Banks Seeking to Expand in Asia

In order to leverage strong performance in markets like Japan, Citigroup C said in July that it has been seeking to raise its investment banking headcount in Japan by 10-15% over the next year and make new hires in Australia. This is part of Citigroup’s strategy to bolster growth in the Asia Pacific.



For a long time now, HSBC Holdings PLC HSBC has been strengthening its performance by expanding operations across Asia, with a focus on high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients. Over half of its business is now centered in the Asia region.



In mainland China, the company is growing its wealth business through lifestyle-focused centers, acquisitions like Citigroup’s retail wealth arm, digital upgrades and talent hires. In India, the company is expanding rapidly, with approval to open 20 branches. As the country’s wealthy population surges, HSBC is boosting its presence through initiatives like launching Global Private Banking, acquiring L&T Investment Management and enhancing Premier Banking. These initiatives will likely help HSBC strengthen its position in the Asia markets.

See our %%CTA_TEXT%% report – free today!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Citigroup Inc. (C) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.