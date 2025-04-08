$JPM stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$JPM stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $643,813,285 of trading volume.

$JPM Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $JPM:

$JPM insiders have traded $JPM stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JPM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$JPM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,825 institutional investors add shares of $JPM stock to their portfolio, and 1,975 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$JPM Government Contracts

We have seen $1,696,398 of award payments to $JPM over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$JPM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $JPM stock 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JPM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$JPM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JPM in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/15/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 10/14/2024

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/14/2024

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/14/2024

$JPM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JPM recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $JPM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $244.5.

Here are some recent targets:

John McDonald from Truist Financial set a target price of $264.0 on 04/04/2025

on 04/04/2025 An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $220.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Glenn Schorr from Evercore ISI set a target price of $264.0 on 01/02/2025

on 01/02/2025 Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer set a target price of $232.0 on 10/14/2024

on 10/14/2024 Jason Goldberg from Barclays set a target price of $257.0 on 10/14/2024

