JPM, MS, GS & UBS Settle Stock Lending Lawsuit, to Pay $499M

In a major development, Goldman Sachs GS, Morgan Stanley MS, JPMorgan JPM and UBS Group AG UBS have collectively agreed to pay $499 million to resolve an antitrust class action initiated by U.S. pension funds.



The lawsuit pertains to the alleged manipulation of the stock loans market, a practice involving hedging and short selling. GS, MS, JPM and UBS have agreed to settle without admitting guilt, highlighting their intent to put an end to the prolonged legal battle.



The pension funds, led by the Iowa Public Employees’ Retirement System, assert that these banks conspired to stifle the growth of electronic trading systems to maintain control over stock lending through traditional means. The lawsuit's focal point is the alleged collusion within EquiLend, a joint-venture trading and clearing service, which the pension funds claimed was used as a platform for anti-competitive activities.



This resolution represents a major step toward rectifying perceived injustices. However, the matter is not yet complete, as Bank of America remains the sole defendant awaiting resolution. The banks' decision to collaborate in the litigation against Bank of America underlines their commitment to resolving the matter comprehensively.



EquiLend, also implicated in the lawsuit, will undergo reforms to foster greater transparency and competition within the stock lending market. These changes, including restrictions on information sharing among board members and limits on the number of board seats each bank can hold, are expected to alleviate the risk of future collusion and level the playing field for borrowers and lenders.



The settlement's approval by U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla would be a crucial endorsement of the fairness and adequacy of the agreement. It not only signifies financial compensation but also marks a turning point in the trajectory of stock lending practices.



The reforms proposed by EquiLend are expected to reshape the landscape, enabling a more competitive and transparent environment that benefits both current and future stakeholders.



This resolution adds to a growing list of agreements between investors and banks, with a settlement amount of $580 million from five banks (in aggregate), including Credit Suisse AG's $81 million settlement in February 2022. Credit Suisse was acquired by UBS this March.



The case underscores the vital role that transparency and competition play in financial markets. The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Financial Stability Oversight Council revealed that more than $3.1 trillion of securities were on loan globally as of September 2021.



As the market awaits the judge's approval and the reforms take effect, the financial world watches closely, anticipating the potential transformation of a crucial facet of the investment landscape.



Currently, JPMorgan sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and UBS has a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). MS and GS carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Disclaimer: This article has been written with the assistance of Generative AI. However, the author has reviewed, revised, supplemented, and rewritten parts of this content to ensure its originality and the precision of the incorporated information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.