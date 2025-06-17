JPM Files Digital Asset Trademark: Set to Ride on Stablecoin Traction?

On June 15, JPMorgan JPM filed a trademark application for “JPMD” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), suggesting potential plans related to digital currency. This move indicates a rising interest in stablecoins, a form of cryptocurrency designed to maintain its value pegged to the U.S. dollar. The application describes “JPMD” as a product or service intended to offer “trading, exchange, transfer, and payment services for digital assets,” along with other functions associated with cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.



The company introduced JPM Coin in 2019 for wholesale payments, which was processing $1 billion in daily transactions by 2023. CEO Jamie Dimon, once a vocal critic of cryptocurrencies, recently softened his stance. With U.S. regulations becoming more favorable, Dimon announced last month that JPMorgan would allow clients to buy Bitcoin, though it won’t offer custody services.



These speculations about JPMorgan intensified amid growing interest in stablecoins, especially as President Donald Trump expressed support for the industry and regulations eased. Several companies are now exploring options to integrate stablecoins, often used for cross-border transactions and as a hedge against fiat currency inflation, into their payment systems.



According to a Wall Street Journal report, JPMorgan has been in discussions with other large banks, including Bank of America BAC, regarding the potential launch of a joint stablecoin. Further, at an industry conference in New York last week, large banks, including Bank of America and U.S. Bancorp USB, stated they were open to adopting stablecoins.



U.S. Bancorp revealed that it is reviewing how it could use stablecoin for payments, but much of that will depend on how the new regulations shape up.



In case stablecoins continue to gain traction, large global banks are set to benefit the most, given their solid liquidity positions. As stablecoins offer yield opportunities, traditional banks may need to increase deposit rates to stay competitive. While banks like Bank of America, JPMorgan and U.S. Bancorp are well-positioned to deal with the changes, many smaller regional banks could face greater challenges.

JPM Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of JPMorgan have gained 15% compared with the industry’s growth of 10.5% in the past six months.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, JPM trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05X, slightly above the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JPMorgan’s 2025 earnings indicates a year-over-year decline of 6.4%, while the same for 2026 earnings suggests 4.9% growth. Earnings estimates have been revised upward for both years over the past month.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

JPMorgan currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

