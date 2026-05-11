JPM Bets on Fintech Playbook to Target Gen Z: What Does This Mean?

JPMorgan JPM is sharpening its consumer-banking strategy for Gen Z, borrowing from the fintech playbook with simpler products, lower fees and a more mobile-first experience. The company’s push targets young adults ages 18-24 and customers new to banking, a segment it says numbers nearly 30 million in the United States.



The bank is expanding fee waivers on Chase Secure Banking for customers ages 17-24, allowing 17-year-olds to open accounts in branches and promoting features such as no overdraft fees, early direct deposit, identity monitoring and budgeting tools. The company is also extending Chase Savings fee waivers through age 24 and positioning Freedom Rise and Credit Journey as entry points for building credit.



The digital upgrade is equally central. JPM’s revamped app, developed with input from customers aged 18–24, offers quicker transaction access, an upgraded wallet, easier Zelle access, external account linking, monthly spending insights and timely prompts designed to help users save more, manage payments and build credit.



The strategy reflects changing Gen Z expectations. JPMorgan’s survey found 49% of young adults value strong mobile tools and in-person access equally, while 64% say they cannot build savings or depend on financial support to make ends meet.



For JPMorgan, the opportunity is lifetime value. By pairing fintech-style convenience with more than 5,000 branches, nearly 15,000 ATMs and a broad product suite, it can acquire customers early, deepen relationships across cards, auto, investing and small business services, and convert today’s first-time bank users into long-term, higher-value clients. This will support future deposit, lending and fee growth.

How are Other Finance Firms Attracting Gen Z?

In March, Schwab SCHW launched the Schwab Teen Investor account, a joint brokerage account for teens aged 13 to 17 and a parent or guardian, as part of its push to attract younger clients early and deepen relationships over time. The move builds on Schwab’s momentum with younger investors, with Gen Z accounting for one-third of new-to-firm clients last year and the average client age declining by 10 years over the past decade.



Bank of America’s BAC SafeBalance Spend Account — now accounting for nearly two-thirds of new consumer accounts — aligns with Gen Z’s preference for transparency, simplicity and control. With no overdraft fees and support from budgeting tools, Zelle and AI-powered assistance, Bank of America is strengthening its appeal to younger consumers. These efforts position Bank of America to build lasting primary banking relationships with Gen Z.

JPMorgan’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

JPM’s shares have lost 5.7% over the past six months.

Six Month-Year Price Performance





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, JPMorgan trades at a 12-month trailing price-to-tangible book (P/TB) of 2.94X, slight above the industry average.

P/TB Ratio





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JPMorgan's 2026 earnings suggests a 10.2% rise on a year-over-year basis, while 2027 earnings are expected to grow at a rate of 5.1%. In the past month, earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have moved higher to $22.42 and $23.56, respectively.

Earnings Estimates Trend





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

JPMorgan currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.