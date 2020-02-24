JPIN Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the JPIN ETF (Symbol: JPIN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $54.60, changing hands as low as $53.60 per share. JPIN shares are currently trading off about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JPIN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JPIN's low point in its 52 week range is $50.42 per share, with $57.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.84.

