JPIN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the JPIN ETF (Symbol: JPIN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $54.00, changing hands as high as $54.21 per share. JPIN shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JPIN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JPIN's low point in its 52 week range is $49.2387 per share, with $56.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.13.

