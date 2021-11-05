JPHY Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the JPHY ETF (Symbol: JPHY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $51.92, changing hands as high as $52.00 per share. JPHY shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JPHY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JPHY's low point in its 52 week range is $50.815 per share, with $52.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.99.

