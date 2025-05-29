JP Morgan Upgrades ZTO Express (ZTO)

Fintel reports that on May 29, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for ZTO Express (NYSE:ZTO) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.56% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for ZTO Express is $27.07/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.32 to a high of $36.56. The average price target represents an increase of 51.56% from its latest reported closing price of $17.86 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ZTO Express is 53,407MM, an increase of 18.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 288 funds or institutions reporting positions in ZTO Express. This is an decrease of 46 owner(s) or 13.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZTO is 0.81%, an increase of 32.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.03% to 152,035K shares. The put/call ratio of ZTO is 1.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harding Loevner holds 13,208K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,165K shares , representing a decrease of 7.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZTO by 7.23% over the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 10,427K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Platinum Investment Management holds 10,232K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,046K shares , representing a decrease of 17.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZTO by 14.97% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 7,729K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,860K shares , representing a decrease of 1.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZTO by 0.97% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 7,214K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,063K shares , representing a decrease of 25.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZTO by 17.05% over the last quarter.

ZTO Express Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. ('ZTO' or the 'Company') is a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China. ZTO provides express delivery service as well as other value-added logistics services through its extensive and reliable nationwide network coverage in China.

