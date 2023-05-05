JP Morgan Upgrades Zions Bancorporation N.A (ZION)

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Zions Bancorporation N.A (NASDAQ:ZION) from Underweight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 95.08% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Zions Bancorporation N.A is 38.88. The forecasts range from a low of 31.31 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 95.08% from its latest reported closing price of 19.93.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Zions Bancorporation N.A is 3,632MM, an increase of 16.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1098 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zions Bancorporation N.A. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 0.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZION is 0.25%, an increase of 25.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.88% to 152,417K shares. The put/call ratio of ZION is 1.45, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 5,280K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 4,667K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,719K shares, representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZION by 38.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,566K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,497K shares, representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZION by 9.38% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 3,868K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,855K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,820K shares, representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZION by 9.72% over the last quarter.

Zions Bancorporation N.A Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with annual net revenue of $2.8 billion in 2020 and more than $80 billion of total assets. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent recipient of national and state-wide customer survey awards in small and middle-market banking, as well as a leader in public finance advisory services and Small Business Administration lending, recently ranking as the 9th largest provider in the U.S. of the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program loans. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices.

See all Zions Bancorporation N.A regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.