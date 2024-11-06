JP Morgan Upgrades Yum China Holdings (SZSC:9987)

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2024, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Yum China Holdings (SZSC:9987) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.27% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Yum China Holdings is HK$394.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of HK$273.41 to a high of HK$586.51. The average price target represents an increase of 4.27% from its latest reported closing price of HK$378.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Yum China Holdings is 12,900MM, an increase of 15.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,002 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yum China Holdings. This is an decrease of 34 owner(s) or 3.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9987 is 0.30%, an increase of 19.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.44% to 356,184K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 19,619K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,307K shares , representing a decrease of 3.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9987 by 27.28% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 15,145K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,389K shares , representing a decrease of 21.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9987 by 37.15% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 14,464K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,745K shares , representing a decrease of 15.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9987 by 34.64% over the last quarter.

Primavera Capital Management holds 12,036K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 11,967K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,846K shares , representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9987 by 87.63% over the last quarter.

